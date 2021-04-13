IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $267.00 to $278.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $259.90 and last traded at $258.01. 18,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.01.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $184.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

