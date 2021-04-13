Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $86.24

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $83.86. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $83.95, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa acquired 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

