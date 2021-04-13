Huntington National Bank Sells 656 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.18% of Air Lease worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after buying an additional 366,826 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

