Huntington National Bank Sells 3,090 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

