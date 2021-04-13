Huntington National Bank Sells 13,231 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $527,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

D opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,813.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

