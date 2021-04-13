Huntington National Bank Has $8.69 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

