Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

