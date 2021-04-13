Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

HBAN opened at $16.48 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

