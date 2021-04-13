HUNT Market Cap Tops $51.47 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $40,020.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

