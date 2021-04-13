Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.41.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.04. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

