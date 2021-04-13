Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

