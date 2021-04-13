Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $151,831.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,089,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

ADPT stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

