Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $390,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

