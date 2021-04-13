Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 5,223 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

