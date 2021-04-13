Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $385,000 in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Foghorn Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

