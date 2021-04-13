Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,158 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Peabody Energy worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

