Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $358,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CVCO opened at $224.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

