HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:HPX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. HPX has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.38.
About HPX
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.