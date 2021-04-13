HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Reaches $3.06 on Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $32,740.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00678854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00087130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00041391 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.