Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85,166 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Harbor Custom Development worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

In related news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.