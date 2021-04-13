Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of SNAP opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

