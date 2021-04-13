Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

