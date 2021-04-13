Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $8,069,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.75 and a 200 day moving average of $337.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.77.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

