HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 404 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

