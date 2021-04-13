HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.