HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

