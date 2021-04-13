HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

