HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $3,891,966 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.