HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Allstate by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $119.62.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

