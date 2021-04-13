Highland Private Wealth Management Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

