Highland Private Wealth Management Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

