Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 758 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

T stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

