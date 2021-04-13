Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock valued at $388,290,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $313.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $892.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

