Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,572 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

RTX stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

