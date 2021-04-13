Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,366 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

