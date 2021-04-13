Hexavest Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.