Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

