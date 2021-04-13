Hexavest Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

