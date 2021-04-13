Hexavest Inc. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1,362.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.