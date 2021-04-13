Hemington Wealth Management Sells 876 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,161,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 22,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

ABT opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

