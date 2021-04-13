Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $271.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $318.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.34 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

