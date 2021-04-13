Hemington Wealth Management Has $709,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.97.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $321.31. The company has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

