Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.29 and a 52-week high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

