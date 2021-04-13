Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,255.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.33 and a 1 year high of $2,273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,082.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,833.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

