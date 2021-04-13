Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Hegic has a total market cap of $94.20 million and $4.55 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00689953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041557 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

