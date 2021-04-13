Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 70,467 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Watford during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Watford during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other Watford news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

WTRE stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $693.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

