Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.66 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

