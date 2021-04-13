Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.60 Million in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sanmina by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.