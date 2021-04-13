Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 494.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.