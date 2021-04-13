Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 38,100 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

